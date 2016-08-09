版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二

BRIEF-Viex Capital Advisors reports 6.7 pct stake in Immersion

Aug 9 Immersion Corp :

* Viex Capital Advisors Llc reports 6.7 pct stake in Immersion Corp as of August 5 vs 5.7 pct stake as of June 24 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2aCIVWz) Further company coverage:

