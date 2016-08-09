版本:
BRIEF-Newcastle gold appoints Gerald Panneton CEO

Aug 9 Newcastle Gold Ltd :

* Appointment of Gerald Panneton as president and chief executive officer, effective August 8, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

