版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:34 BJT

BRIEF-Exelon to assume ownership and operation of Entergy's James Fitzpatrick nuclear power plant

Aug 9 Exelon Corp

* Exelon to assume ownership and operation of Entergy's James Fitzpatrick nuclear power plant in upstate New York

* New york power authority has agreed to transfer decommissioning trust fund and liability for Fitzpatrick to Entergy

* Agreement totaling $110 million

* Entergy would transfer Fitzpatrick's operating license to Exelon

* Entergy would transfer decommissioning trust fund and associated liability to exelon Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐