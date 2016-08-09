版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 22:32 BJT

BRIEF-Towerstream says Q3 cash burn expected to continue to drop to range of $1.9 mln to 1.5 mln

Aug 9 Towerstream Corp

* Towerstream corp says cash burn in q3 is expected to continue to drop to a range of $1.9 million to 1.5 million

* Towerstream attains $414k of adjusted ebitda for q2 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐