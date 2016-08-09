版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:14 BJT

BRIEF-Motorcar Parts Of America Q1 adjusted EPS $0.52

Aug 9 Motorcar Parts Of America Inc :

* Q1 sales $85.4 million versus $85.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40, revenue view $85.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.52

* Q1 earnings per share $0.39 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

