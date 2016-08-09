版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:21 BJT

BRIEF-Taseko Mines acquires new mineral claims, adjacent to existing Gibraltar claims

Aug 9 Taseko Mines Ltd

* Has acquired new mineral claims which are adjacent to existing gibraltar claims, although well outside current mining areas. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

