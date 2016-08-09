版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:28 BJT

BRIEF-Lululemon athletica's Rhoda Pitcher resigns from position as member of Board of Directors

Aug 9 Lululemon Athletica Inc :

* On August 3, 2016, Rhoda Pitcher resigned from her position as a member of our Board of Directors - SEC filing Source text for Eikon : Further company coverage:

