BRIEF-Press Ganey agrees to be acquired by EQT

Aug 9 Press Ganey Holdings Inc :

* Press Ganey enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT

* Deal has enterprise value of approximately $2.35 billion

* Acquisition is expected to be completed during q4 of 2016

* Acquisition of Press Ganey represents first direct eqt equity investment in North America

* EQT to pay $40.50 per share in all cash transaction

* Agreement followed unanimous approval by Press Ganey's board of directors