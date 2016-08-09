版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:46 BJT

BRIEF-Press Ganey agrees to be acquired by EQT

Aug 9 Press Ganey Holdings Inc :

* Press Ganey enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT

* Deal has enterprise value of approximately $2.35 billion

* Acquisition is expected to be completed during q4 of 2016

* Acquisition of Press Ganey represents first direct eqt equity investment in North America

* EQT to pay $40.50 per share in all cash transaction

* Agreement followed unanimous approval by Press Ganey's board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

