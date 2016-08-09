BRIEF-Press Ganey agrees to be acquired by EQT

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Press Ganey Holdings Inc :
* Press Ganey enters into definitive agreement to be acquired by EQT
* Deal has enterprise value of approximately $2.35 billion
* Acquisition is expected to be completed during q4 of 2016
* Acquisition of Press Ganey represents first direct eqt equity investment in North America
* EQT to pay $40.50 per share in all cash transaction
* Agreement followed unanimous approval by Press Ganey's board of directors
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)