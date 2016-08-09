版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:48 BJT

BRIEF-Wingstop's secondary offering of 6 mln common shares priced at $29.25/shr

Aug 9 Wingstop Inc

* Wingstop Inc. Announces pricing of secondary offering

* says secondary offering of 6.00 mln common shares priced at $29.25/shr

* pricing secondary offering of 6 mln shares of company's common stock by selling stockholder at a price to public of $29.25 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐