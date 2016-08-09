版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 20:52 BJT

BRIEF-Omni Lite says Tim Leybold has joined Omni-Lite team as CFO

Aug 9 Omni Lite Industries Canada Inc

* Tim Leybold has joined Omni-Lite team as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

