BRIEF-Kennedy-Wilson to offer $200 mln of additional 5.875 pct senior notes

Aug 9 Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc :

* Kennedy Wilson to offer $200M of additional 5.875% senior notes due 2024

* Wilson Holdings - to use portion of net proceeds to repay $60.0 million of outstanding balance under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

