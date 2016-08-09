版本:
BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties announces proposed private offering by MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership

Aug 9 MGM Growth Properties LLC

* MGM Growth Properties LLC announces proposed private offering by MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP

* Plan to use net proceeds to refinance amounts outstanding under issuer's revolving credit facility

* Consolidated units propose to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

