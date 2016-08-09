BRIEF-MGM Growth Properties announces proposed private offering by MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 MGM Growth Properties LLC
* MGM Growth Properties LLC announces proposed private offering by MGM Growth Properties Operating Partnership LP
* Plan to use net proceeds to refinance amounts outstanding under issuer's revolving credit facility
* Consolidated units propose to offer $400 million in aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 in a private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)