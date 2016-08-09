版本:
BRIEF-Old Line Bancshares announces proposed offering of notes

Aug 9 Old Line Bancshares Inc :

* Announces a proposed offering of fixed-to-floating rate subordinated unsecured notes - SEC filing

* Notes will be offered solely to "qualified institutional buyers"

* Intends to use proceeds from proposed offering to fund purchase of remaining 37.5% interest in Pointer Ridge Office Investments, Llc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
