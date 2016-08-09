版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:25 BJT

BRIEF-UPS says Worldwide Express Freight service now offered in 66 origin and 64 destination countries and territories

Aug 9 United Parcel Service Inc

* UPS Worldwide Express Freight Service expands globally

* Worldwide Express Freight Service is now offered in 66 origin and 64 destination countries and territories. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐