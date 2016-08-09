BRIEF-Celsion Co, Zhejiang Hisun Pharma sign deal for development of GEN-1 immuno-oncology therapy

Aug 9 Celsion Corp

* Co, Zhejiang Hisun Pharma sign technology transfer, manufacturing and commercial supply deal for development of GEN-1 immuno-oncology therapy

* Hisun will collaborate with Celsion around regulatory approval activities for GEN-1 with CFDA

* Agreement has targeted unit costs for clinical supplies of GEN-1 that are substantially competitive with company's current suppliers

* Will provide Hisun a percentage certain of China's commercial unit demand, and separately of global commercial unit demand