BRIEF-Harte Hanks enters into waiver and second amendment to credit agreement

* On August 5, 2016, Harte Hanks Inc entered into a waiver and second amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement amendment waived two events of default under credit agreement

* Amendment to increase interest rate on all loans under credit agreement by one percentage point/annum effective May 31, 2016