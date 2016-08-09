BRIEF-Harte Hanks enters into waiver and second amendment to credit agreement

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Harte Hanks Inc :
* On August 5, 2016, Harte Hanks Inc entered into a waiver and second amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Credit agreement amendment waived two events of default under credit agreement
* Amendment to increase interest rate on all loans under credit agreement by one percentage point/annum effective May 31, 2016 Source text: (bit.ly/2bbg4uT) Further company coverage:
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)