BRIEF-Harsco signs multiyear mill services contract with Ezz Steel

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 Harsco Corp
* Harsco signs multiyear mill services contract with Ezz Steel
* Service at sadat city plant began on July 1
* Contract valued at more than $35 million
* Will provide slag and scrap management services at Sadat City, with future plans to design and deliver metal recovery and briquetting plants
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)