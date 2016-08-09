版本:
BRIEF-Harsco signs multiyear mill services contract with Ezz Steel

Aug 9 Harsco Corp

* Harsco signs multiyear mill services contract with Ezz Steel

* Service at sadat city plant began on July 1

* Contract valued at more than $35 million

* Will provide slag and scrap management services at Sadat City, with future plans to design and deliver metal recovery and briquetting plants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

