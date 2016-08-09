版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 21:46 BJT

BRIEF-Nichi-Iko Pharmaceutical says HSR waiting period for proposed acquisition of Sagent expired

Aug 9 Nichi Iko pharmaceutical-co

* Nichi-Iko pharmaceutical co,shepard vision say waiting period under Hart-Scott-Rodino act with respect to proposed acquisition of sagent pharmaceuticals expired aug 8

* Nichi-Iko pharmaceutical co offer,withdrawal rights to expire on aug 26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

