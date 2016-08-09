BRIEF-Wellington Management Group reports passive stake of 10.61 pct in WPX Energy - SEC filing

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
Aug 9 Wellington Management Group LLP:
* Wellington Management Group LLP reports passive stake of 10.61 pct in WPX Energy Inc as of July 29 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aHOiDA) Further company coverage:
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering