版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 22:22 BJT

BRIEF-Wellington Management Group reports passive stake of 10.61 pct in WPX Energy - SEC filing

Aug 9 Wellington Management Group LLP:

* Wellington Management Group LLP reports passive stake of 10.61 pct in WPX Energy Inc as of July 29 - SEC filing Source text (bit.ly/2aHOiDA) Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐