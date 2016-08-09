BRIEF-pSivida says primary endpoint met in utilization study of new Medidur inserter with smaller diameter needle

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 pSivida Corp
* Psivida corp says primary endpoint met in psivida's utilization study of new medidur inserter with smaller diameter needle
* Results of study will form part of planned u.s. Nda and application for eu marketing authorization for medidur for posterior uveitis Source text for Eikon:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)