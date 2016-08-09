版本:
BRIEF-pSivida says primary endpoint met in utilization study of new Medidur inserter with smaller diameter needle

Aug 9 pSivida Corp

* Psivida corp says primary endpoint met in psivida's utilization study of new medidur inserter with smaller diameter needle

* Results of study will form part of planned u.s. Nda and application for eu marketing authorization for medidur for posterior uveitis Source text for Eikon:

