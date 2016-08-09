BRIEF-Southwest Airlines Co - Entered into a new $1 bln credit facility agreement

BRIEF-Mineral Hill negotiates terms to acquire majority of its oil and natural gas project
* Mineral Hill negotiates the terms to acquire absolute majority of its oil and natural gas project
Aug 9 (Reuters) -
* Southwest Airlines Co says on August 3, 2016, entered into a new $1 billion five year revolving credit facility agreement with a syndicate of lenders
* Revolving credit agreement has an accordion feature that would allow company to increase size of facility to $1.5 billion
* Terminated revolving credit facility dated as of Apr 2, 2013, with syndicate of banks including Citibank and JPMorgan Chase Bank Source - bit.ly/2b5LaqL Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)