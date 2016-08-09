版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 9日 星期二 23:33 BJT

BRIEF-Chicago Capital Management LLC reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Ocean Shore Holding

Aug 9 Ocean Shore Holding Co

* Chicago Capital Management, LLC reports 5.1 pct passive stake in Ocean Shore Holding as of August 5, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aPb93R Further company coverage:
