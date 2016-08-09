版本:
BRIEF-Brookfield Renewable Partners to issue CDN$500 million of medium-term notes

Aug 9 Brookfield Renewable Partners Lp

* Brookfield Renewable to issue CDN$500 million of medium-term notes

* Intends to use net proceeds from sale of notes to repay outstanding indebtedness

* Says agreed to issue CDN$500 million principal amount of medium-term notes, series 10, due January 15, 2027 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

