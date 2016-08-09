版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-National Cinemedia names Katie Scherping Chief Financial Officer

Aug 9 National Cinemedia Inc says -

* National Cinemedia Inc. names Katie Scherping Chief Financial Officer

* Says co-interim CFO's, David J. Oddo and Jeffrey T. Cabot, will transition into other roles on finance team

* National Cinemedia Inc says Scherping will also serve as CFO of NCM LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

