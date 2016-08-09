版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 01:46 BJT

BRIEF-U.S. HHS awards $4.1 mln to Hologic to develop better Zika blood screening test

Aug 9 U.S. Department of Health and Human Services:

* Awards $4.1 million to Hologic Inc to develop better Zika blood screening test

* Under the one-year agreement, Hologic will advance the development of its Procleix Zika virus assay

* Contract with Hologic could be extended up to 18 months and $6.2 million to support the clinical study Further company coverage:

