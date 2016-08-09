版本:
BRIEF-Suntrust Banks Inc raises qtrly dividend to $0.26 per share

Aug 9 Suntrust Banks Inc :

* Suntrust announces increase in common stock dividend

* Previous quarterly dividend was $0.24

* Quarterly cash dividend of $0.26 per common share was declared payable on September 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

