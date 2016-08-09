版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 02:01 BJT

BRIEF-Gogo CEO Small buys 50,000 shares of co's common stock on Aug 8

Aug 9 Gogo Inc

* Ceo michael small reports purchase of 50,000 shares of co's common stock at $10.37 per share on aug 8 - sec filing Source text: bit.ly/2aDsIR9 Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐