BRIEF-The Washington State Investment Board reports 10.5 percent passive stake in Fortress Transportation

Aug 9 Fortress Transportation And Infrastructure Investors Llc

* The Washington State Investment Board reports 10.5 percent passive stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure as of Aug 2, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aPO3dc Further company coverage:

