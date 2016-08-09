版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 02:49 BJT

BRIEF-Delta Air Lines says Monday morning critical power control module at technology command center malfunctioned

Aug 9 Delta Air Lines

* "Monday morning a critical power control module at technology command center malfunctioned, causing surge to transformer and loss of power"

* "critical systems and network equipment didn't switch over to backups" Source text (bit.ly/2bcf6P9)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐