公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 03:46 BJT

BRIEF-Meridian Bioscience - Magellan Diagnostics receives CFDA clearance for Leadcare II in China

Aug 9 Meridian Bioscience Inc

* Magellan Diagnostics receives CFDA clearance for Leadcare II in China Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

