公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Sabby Management LLC reports 7.8 pct passive stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Aug 9 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp

* Sabby Management, LLC reports 7.8 pct passive stake in Adamis Pharmaceuticals as of August 3, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/2aJYpKi Further company coverage:

