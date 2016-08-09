版本:
BRIEF-Cargill to again reduce antibiotic use in its turkey business

Aug 9 Cargill Ltd says -

* Cargill Ltd says again reducing antibiotic use in its turkey business

* Cargill Ltd says U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has mandated withdrawal periods for use of antibiotics used for animal health

* Says turkey products covered by this decision will be available in marketplace by January 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

