BRIEF-Lincoln Mining and Goldcliff Resource form joint venture

Aug 9 Lincoln Mining Corp

* Lincoln Mining and Goldcliff Resource sign letter of intent for a joint venture at Pine Grove, Nevada

* Lincoln Mining Corp says Goldcliff and Lincoln plan immediate resumption of permitting activities

* Says Goldcliff will earn a 40% JV interest in Lincoln's Pine Grove Nevada project over three years

* Says Lincoln will serve as operator of project, subject to direction of a management committee

* Says management committee will comprise one member each nominated by Lincoln and by Goldcliff