版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 00:10 BJT

BRIEF-Richmont Mines sees 2016 gold production 87,000 - 97,000 ounces

Aug 9 Richmont Mines Inc

* Sees 2016 AISC per ounce $1,275 - $1,390

* Sees 2016 gold production 87,000 - 97,000 ounces Source - bit.ly/2b3O0uP Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐