版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 03:44 BJT

BRIEF-Caldwell partners -Expansion of firm's Latin American team

Aug 9 Caldwell Partners International Inc

* Expansion of firm's Latin American team through addition of four new partners and a new office in Buenos Aires Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐