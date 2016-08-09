版本:
BRIEF-Towerstream says it has filed for a non-timely 10-Q

Aug 9 Towerstream Corp

* Says it has filed for a non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing

* Expects consolidated statement for quarter ended June 30 will report an overall reduction in net loss compared to corresponding period Source - bit.ly/2ayfg5r Further company coverage:

