BRIEF-Towerstream says it has filed for a non-timely 10-Q

UPDATE 1-Moscow and Kiev head for $3 bln debt showdown in English court
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
Aug 9 Towerstream Corp
* Says it has filed for a non-timely 10-Q - SEC Filing
* Expects consolidated statement for quarter ended June 30 will report an overall reduction in net loss compared to corresponding period Source - bit.ly/2ayfg5r Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project