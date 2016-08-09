版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 02:50 BJT

BRIEF-Minsud Resources says non-brokered private placement of up to CDN$1.5 mln

Aug 9 Minsud Resources Corp

* Says non-brokered private placement of units of company for gross proceeds of up to CDN$1.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

