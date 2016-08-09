版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 03:43 BJT

BRIEF-Mediagrif announces a normal course issuer bid

Aug 9 Mediagrif Interactive Technologies Inc

* Mediagrif announces a normal course issuer bid

* Beginning on August 15, authorized to acquire for cancellation up to a maximum of 250,000 common shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐