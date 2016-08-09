BRIEF-Procter & Gamble - Susan Desmond-Hellmann notified decision not to stand for re-election to board

Aug 9 Procter & Gamble Co

* Susan Desmond-Hellmann notified co of her decision not to stand for re-election to company's board of directors

* Board has decreased size of board from 11 to 10 members, effective with commencement of co's annual shareholder meeting - SEC Filing

* Desmond-Hellmann made decision to focus on role as CEO of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, lead independent director of Facebook Source - bit.ly/2bhrTPs