公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三

BRIEF-Monotype Imaging completes acquisition of Olapic

Aug 9 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc

* Deal for for approximately $130 million

* Olapic's founders and former executive officers will now serve as executive officers of Monotype's Olapic subsidiary

* Monotype completes acquisition of Olapic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

