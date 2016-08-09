BRIEF-Monotype Imaging completes acquisition of Olapic

UPDATE 1-Moscow and Kiev head for $3 bln debt showdown in English court
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
Aug 9 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc
* Deal for for approximately $130 million
* Olapic's founders and former executive officers will now serve as executive officers of Monotype's Olapic subsidiary
* Monotype completes acquisition of Olapic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ukraine sold Russia $3 bln bond weeks before government change
* Plan to offer around 30 pct of shares - sources (Adds details, sources)
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project