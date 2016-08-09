版本:
BRIEF-Epiq Systems Q2 adjusted shr $0.21

Aug 9 Epiq Systems Inc

* Epiq reports second quarter 2016 results, reaffirms 2016 outlook

* Epiq systems inc q2 adjusted shr $0.21

* Epiq systems inc sees fy 2016 adjusted shr $0.87 to $0.90

* Epiq systems inc sees fy 2016 revenue $520 mln to $540 mln

* Epiq systems inc q2 revenue $130.6 mln

* Epiq systems inc fy2016 shr view $0.90, rev view $583.6 mln -- thomson reuters i/b/e/s Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

