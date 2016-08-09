版本:
BRIEF-Cardiome Pharma says announces XYDALBA single dose infusion approval by european medicines agency

Aug 9 Cardiome Pharma Corp

* Cardiome announces XYDALBA single dose infusion approval by european medicines agency

* Anticipate XYDALB will be available to physicians within some of major territories under license by cardiome during q4 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

