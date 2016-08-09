版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:10 BJT

BRIEF-Green Plains announces proposed private offering of $150 mln aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes

Aug 9 Green Plains Inc

* Intends to use proceeds partly for financing portion of potential acquisition of two ethanol plants affiliated with abengoa bioenergy

* Green plains announces proposed private offering of $150 million aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
