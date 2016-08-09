版本:
BRIEF-Seaspine Holdings says sees FY 2016 revenue $136 mln to $140 mln

Aug 9 Seaspine Holdings Corp

* Reaffirmed guidance for 2016

* Says q2 revenue fell 0.8 pct to $33.2 mln

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $136 mln to $140 mln

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 2 to 5 pct

* Seaspine holdings corp - net loss for q2 of 2016 was $12.0 mln, compared to a net loss of $17.7 mln for q2 of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
