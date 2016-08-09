版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:16 BJT

BRIEF-Manhattan Bridge Capital Announces proposed public offering of common stock

Aug 9 Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc

* To use net proceeds from this offering to increase its loan portfolio and for working capital and general corporate purposes

* Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

