2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Zimmer Biomet launches secondary offering of common stock

Aug 9 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

* Zimmer Biomet Holdings announces launch of secondary offering of common stock

* Some stockholders, consisting of affiliates of KKR and TPG, intend to offer in an secondary offering 7.4 million shares of co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

