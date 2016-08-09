版本:
2016年 8月 10日

BRIEF-Energous Corp reports Q2 loss per share $0.62

Aug 9 Energous Corp

* Energous Corporation reports 2016 second-quarter results

* Qtrly loss per share $0.62 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

