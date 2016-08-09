版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 04:17 BJT

BRIEF-Intel says to buy Nervana Systems

Aug 9 Intel Corp :

* Signed definitive agreement to acquire Nervana Systems to add to Intel's artificial intelligence portfolio Source text : intel.ly/2bhcVZR Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐