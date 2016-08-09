BRIEF-The Walt Disney Company acquires minority stake in Bamtech

BRIEF-Britain to give $400 mln for GE oil and gas contract with ghana
* Will provide $400 million in support for a ge oil & gas contract with Ghana's offshore cape three points project
Aug 9 Walt Disney Co
* Under terms of transaction, disney will pay $1 billion in two installments
* Bamtech will become a key partner for Disney in delivery, support of streaming video, other digital products from Disney|ABC television group and ESPN
* Bamtech will also collaborate with espn to launch and distribute a new espn-branded multi-sport subscription streaming service in future
* As part of transaction, Bamtech was separated from mlb's broader digital business, mlb advanced media
* The Walt Disney Company acquires minority stake in Bamtech
* New ESPN-branded multi-sport direct-to-consumer service to be launched
* Disney has option to acquire majority ownership in coming years
* Acquiring a 33% stake in Bamtech, leading technology services and video streaming company previously formed by major league baseball
* "current content on espn's linear networks will not appear on new subscription streaming service"
* Following acquisition of stake in Bamtech, national hockey league received a minority interest in Bamtech, as result of previous agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Ecobalt Solutions- Co to make offerings of up to $100 mln of common shares, preference shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts, units
