版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 8月 10日 星期三 05:49 BJT

BRIEF-Communications Sales & Leasing elects Andrew Frey to board

Aug 9 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc

* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc elects Andrew Frey to board of directors

* Increasing size of company's board from five to six members Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐